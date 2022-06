Michigan has been in hot pursuit of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2025 offensive tackle Kayden Strayhorn for a while. Now, the Wolverines are after his brother, Kody, as well. It's not out of the ordinary for a program to offer brothers if they're talented enough, but the younger Strayhorn is just a rising 8th grader.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO