Nebraska softball staff nabs NFCA honor

(Shenandoah) – Some Hamburg high school students may attend classes in Shenandoah under an agreement approved by the Shenandoah School Board Monday evening. By unanimous vote, the board approved a tuition agreement with the Hamburg School District. Despite the launch of a charter high school this fall, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the Iowa Code and state education accreditation requirements mandate Hamburg to have a tuition agreement in place with another district for high school students. After becoming a K-8 district following the Farragut School District’s closing in 2015, Hamburg’s high school students were sent to Sidney under a previous tuition agreement. Nelson, however, says that agreement has not been renewed.

HAMBURG, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO