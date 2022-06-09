ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska softball staff nabs NFCA honor

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska softball coaching staff was named the Midwest Region...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Four-star DL Van Poppel chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Four-star defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel has committed to Nebraska. The son of former MLB pitcher Todd Van Poppel is a 2023 commit from Argyle, Texas. He chose the Huskers over offers from Michigan, Air Force, Arizona State and Arkansas. Van Poppel is the eighth known commit to...
ARGYLE, TX
kmaland.com

Nebraska women's tennis adds Minnesota transfer

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska women’s tennis program has added transfer Anfisa Danilchenko to its roster. Danilchenko, a native of Russia, posted a 20-7 singles record and 17-8 doubles record at Minnesota last year. She is the third addition to Nebraska’s program for the 2022-23 season. View the full...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Iowa Western hires Turgeon as women's assistant

(Council Bluffs) -- Tommy Turgeon has been hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Iowa Western. Turgeon previously worked under new Iowa Western head coach Jillian Flores Bennett at Our Lady of the Lake University. Turgeon has also coached at Colorado Northwestern, The University of Denver, Wagner and...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
kmaland.com

A's give up five homers in loss

(Des Moines) -- The Clarinda A’s suffered a 15-3 loss to the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Monday. The A’s pitching staff surrendered five home runs in the loss. The A’s return to play on Wednesday at Sedalia.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

A's suffer loss to Merchants

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s suffered a 6-4 loss to the Carroll Merchants on Saturday. Nebraska’s Will Walsh had two RBI off two hits to lead their offensive efforts. Bedford alum Brennan Sefrit got the start. He scattered six earned runs on eight hits in seven innings.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Steve Fisher, 72, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorial contributions may be directed to the North Page Cemetery. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:North Page Cemetery.
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Ten Tournament#Huskers
kmaland.com

Sundays With Mike: A Night in the Upside Down

(Shenandoah) -- From time to time in this weekly attempt at blogging, this reporter likes to give you some inside baseball on KMA's local news coverage. And, boy, wait until you read what happened to us this week!. If you're like me--and God help you if you are--you're watching a...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Shen board backs Hamburg tuition agreement

(Shenandoah) – Some Hamburg high school students may attend classes in Shenandoah under an agreement approved by the Shenandoah School Board Monday evening. By unanimous vote, the board approved a tuition agreement with the Hamburg School District. Despite the launch of a charter high school this fall, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the Iowa Code and state education accreditation requirements mandate Hamburg to have a tuition agreement in place with another district for high school students. After becoming a K-8 district following the Farragut School District’s closing in 2015, Hamburg’s high school students were sent to Sidney under a previous tuition agreement. Nelson, however, says that agreement has not been renewed.
HAMBURG, IA
kmaland.com

Sean Weber, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Start:Visitation with family will begin after the Celebration Service. Memorials:Memorials to the Red Oak Fire & Rescue Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, Iowa.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Kelly Nesmith, 59 of Council Bluffs

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Kelly passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Sarpy, Douglas counties until 5:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT. * AT 437 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Roger Rasmussen, 82 of Sidney, IA

Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Tuesday, 6-14-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Tornado warning for Pawnee, Gage counties until 6 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. SOUTHWESTERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN GAGE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * AT 508 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO. WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTH OF BEATRICE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO AND HAIL UP...
GAGE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy