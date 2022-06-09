ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How car deal came together for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

By Justin Holbrock
 4 days ago

CANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Sarchione Auto Gallery is busy trying to keep up with interview requests and pitches from agents of college athletes trying to get their players in a Sarchione car.

That’s because on Wednesday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud became the first college athlete to sign with Sarchione, which leased him a $200,000 Mercedes G-Wagon in exchange for social media support and in-person attendance on the gallery’s show room floor.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal to drive $200,000 Mercedes AMG G 63

“I’ve been bombarded,” Sarchione Auto Group managing partner Ryan Burton said with a smile.

Burton said Stroud’s agent at Athletes First reached out to the Canton-based dealership, which already had a partnership with former OSU receiver Chris Olave prior to his No. 11 overall selection in the NFL Draft.

“When they came to us we weren’t actively seeking a deal with any particular player form the Buckeyes but once we expressed interest in each other and what we’re trying to build with our brands, his included as he gets closer to hopefully getting drafted and and going to the league, it just is a fit that made sense . . . it’s just a great stepping stone to the relationship with Ohio State.”

Burton said three Cleveland Browns linebackers who have a partnership with Sarchione were there Wednesday when Stroud picked up his car to welcome him to the family. They told Burton “we’re the pros but this kid is getting all the attention.”

That comes with the territory of being a successful quarterback for The Ohio State Buckeyes.

You can watch Burton’s full interview in the video player above.

