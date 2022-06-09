Former Iowa captain Gatens hired as assistant

(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are continuing discussions and seeking outside opinions on revamping the county's current solar ordinance. After the Mills County Board of Supervisors placed a 120-day moratorium on accepting commercial solar applications in April, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission and Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson have been busy reviewing the county's ordinance governing the respective installations. Recently, the commission met with Linn County Planning and Zoning Director Charlie Nichols, who recently oversaw the passage of a new solar ordinance. Jackson tells KMA News that one suggestion was to ensure all the appropriate voices are included to cover all the bases for a commercial proposal.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO