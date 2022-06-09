ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Former Iowa captain Gatens hired as assistant

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa men's basketball star Matt Gatens has been added to the...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Iowa gains commitment from P Young

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa baseball program received a commitment from pitcher Jack Young on Monday. Young comes to Iowa City from Parkland College. Young tossed 28 2/3 innings last season with a 5.97 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

2023 RB Raphael commits to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Running back Kendrick Raphael has committed to Iowa. The four-star 2023 commit chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Carolina State, Appalachian State, Boston College and Buffalo. Raphael is the 11th commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State gains in-state 2023 commit

(Ames) -- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Kooper Ebel has committed to Iowa State. Ebel – a three-star commit – chose the Cyclones over offers from Illinois State, Iowa, Nebraska and Northern Iowa. Ebel played quarterback and linebacker last year but is expected to play linebacker at the college level. He...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County planning and zoning continues review of solar ordinance changes

(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are continuing discussions and seeking outside opinions on revamping the county's current solar ordinance. After the Mills County Board of Supervisors placed a 120-day moratorium on accepting commercial solar applications in April, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission and Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson have been busy reviewing the county's ordinance governing the respective installations. Recently, the commission met with Linn County Planning and Zoning Director Charlie Nichols, who recently oversaw the passage of a new solar ordinance. Jackson tells KMA News that one suggestion was to ensure all the appropriate voices are included to cover all the bases for a commercial proposal.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood Police reports drug-related arrest

(Glenwood) -- A Centerville man faces charges following his arrest in Glenwood over the weekend. Glenwood Police say 31-year-old Ayokunle Lijadu was arrested Monday on two counts of possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. The suspect is being held in the...
GLENWOOD, IA

