Rock County, WI

Two burglary suspects from Beloit arrested after police chase reaching 100 mph, Rock County Sheriff's Office says

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE

Two Beloit residents were arrested Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit through portions of Walworth and Rock counties and a crash into a Rock County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Rock County sheriff’s detectives, with assistance from the Beloit Police Department’s Crime Intervention Team, were investigating numerous recent commercial burglaries in Rock County and following leads after a burglary in Footville, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined the identities of two suspects, a 36-year-old Beloit man and a 32-year-old Beloit woman, and a suspect vehicle and tracked them to the village of Sharon in Walworth County, according to the release.

At about 5:22 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the village of Walworth spotted the suspect vehicle and called for backup from the Walworth County sheriff’s office. A pursuit where speeds reached 100 mph began in Walworth County, according to the release.

The suspect vehicle fled into a farm field, where the suspects abandoned their vehicle and stole a truck belonging to a Walworth County landscaping company, the release said. The pursuit continued with the new truck into Rock County, where the truck stopped in the area of Bradford Townhall and O’Riley roads in southeastern Rock County before it rammed a Rock County deputy’s vehicle in an attempt to flee, according to the release.

After ramming the police vehicle, the suspects tried to flee on foot but were taken into custody. They were being held at the Rock County Jail awaiting charges from multiple jurisdictions, according to the sheriff’s office.

