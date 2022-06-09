Tulare detectives are searching for a man they believe took part in a deadly May shooting.

His alleged accomplice is already behind bars.

Logan Dalton Starkey was arrested recently with the help of Santa Barbara police in connection with the shooting that killed 27-year-old Damean Fish.

Just after 2:20 a.m. May 30, 911 dispatchers received several reports of a shooting in the parking lot in the 1300 block of Bardsley Avenue .

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Fish was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence from the scene.

Two suspects were later identified.

Starkey, 19, was arrested on June 2 and later transferred to Tulare County. He was booked into South County Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, and participation in a criminal street gang.

He was charged on suspicion of this homicide and two special allegations that he has a prior felony and serious felony conviction, according to court documents. Starkey is being held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 17.

On Thursday, detectives released the name and photo of the second suspect — Fabian Anthony Jimenez, 21. An arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez; however, he hasn’t been found, detectives said.

According to court records , Jimenez is charged on suspicion of homicide. He also has special allegations that he has a prior felony conviction and that he used a firearm to commit the alleged crime.

Both suspects are from the Tulare area, police said. It's unclear whether Jimenez and Starkey knew Fish prior to May 30, or what the motive is.

Detectives say they are pursuing leads. If you have information regarding this investigation, you are urged to call detectives at 684-4290.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: One Tulare suspect arrested, another on run in connection with May homicide