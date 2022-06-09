Find out what it takes to be funny at Dallas’ Stomping Ground Comedy Theatre

DALLAS (KDAF) — For the record, we think Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams is a very humorous person, but do the ladies of Stomping Ground Comedy Theatre in Dallas think she has what it takes to be funny?

Stomping Ground Comedy Theatre not only entertains but also seeks to educate those wanting to learn the craft of getting a laugh; this comedy club is doing the work to connect people in the community through the power of comedy.

Theatre officials say they work closely with charities, advocacy centers, organizations, schools and more to bring laughter to the community at large.

If you would like to put your skills to the test and the theatre has multiple classes teaching people the ropes when it comes to improv comedy. To view their registrar, click here.

Don’t want to learn and just want to have a laugh instead? Click here to view their full show calendar.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.