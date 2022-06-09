Northwoods 'March for Our Lives' to protest gun violence

Since March for Our Lives last marched in 2018, 175,000 people have died from gun violence.

They're marching again Saturday. March for Our Lives staff and dozens of youth volunteers are on their way to Washington, D.C., to flood the Hill and meet with more than 40 lawmakers in the next week to demand action.

Meet at Minocqua Veterans Park at 11 a.m. After a short speaker program, march north on the sidewalk and hold a protest rally by the guardrail across from the shopping center. Bring a sign with your message to protest gun violence.

Minocqua March For Our Lives is hosted by Northwoods Progressives, Democratic Party of Vilas County, Democratic Party of Oneida County, Northwoods Activism Group and Northwoods Unitarian Universalists Fellowship.