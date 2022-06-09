ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwoods 'March for Our Lives' to protest gun violence

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Since March for Our Lives last marched in 2018, 175,000 people have died from gun violence.

They're marching again Saturday. March for Our Lives staff and dozens of youth volunteers are on their way to Washington, D.C., to flood the Hill and meet with more than 40 lawmakers in the next week to demand action.

Meet at Minocqua Veterans Park at 11 a.m. After a short speaker program, march north on the sidewalk and hold a protest rally by the guardrail across from the shopping center. Bring a sign with your message to protest gun violence.

Minocqua March For Our Lives is hosted by Northwoods Progressives, Democratic Party of Vilas County, Democratic Party of Oneida County, Northwoods Activism Group and Northwoods Unitarian Universalists Fellowship.

WausauPilot

Multiple crews battle blaze at Waupaca food plant

Crews from at least five fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze at a food plant that was reported Monday morning. The first call came in at about 9 a.m. summoning firefighters to Festive Food, LLC, 7811 County Hwy. D in Waupaca. There’s no word on what started the blaze or how many people were inside the building at the time.
WAUPACA, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905.

