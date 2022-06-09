Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY FOR NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AS WELL AS THE NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return this afternoon across eastern and north central portions of New Mexico as stronger westerlies persist across the region. Though temperatures will lower slightly, strong southwest and west winds will result and very low humidity values will continue. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...East Central Plains, Northeast Plains and Highlands and North Central Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to around 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO