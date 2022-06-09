ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

European powers say Iran actions cast doubt on its commitment to revive nuclear accord

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany condemned on Thursday steps taken by Iran to essentially remove all the U.N. atomic watchdog's monitoring equipment installed under a 2015 nuclear deal, saying the move cast a doubt on Tehran's will to revive the accord.

"These actions only aggravate the situation and complicate our efforts to restore full implementation of the JCPoA (nuclear deal)," the three countries said in a statement. "They also cast further doubt on Iran’s commitment to a successful outcome."

Unlike a joint statement made with the United States on Wednesday, Washington did not sign up to Thursday's statement.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#European#U N
Reuters

Canada decries official's visit to Russian embassy event

June 12 (Reuters) - It was "unacceptable" for a Canadian official to have attended Russia Day celebrations at the country's embassy in Canada, foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday. A deputy protocol chief in Canada's global affairs department, Yasemin Heinbecker, attended Friday's event, along with representatives of Egypt,...
WORLD
Reuters

India overhauls military recruitment, seeking younger troops

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s military is overhauling its recruitment process for personnel below officer rank, aiming to deploy fitter, younger troops on its front lines, many of them on shorter contracts of at most four years, defence officials said on Tuesday. India, which shares a heavily militarised border with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

German howitzers soon to be ready for use in Ukraine - minister

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - The training of Ukrainian troops on German howitzers will soon be completed, paving the way for the use of the weapons in the war in Ukraine, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday. Ukraine has pleaded for the West to send more and better...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Reuters

What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame

PARIS/BERLIN/WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Is it better to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine or to isolate him? Should Kyiv make concessions to end the war, or would that embolden the Kremlin? Are ramped up sanctions on Russia worth the collateral damage?. These are...
POLITICS
Reuters

European court rules Russia's 'foreign agent' law violates rights

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday that Russia's legislation on "foreign agents" violated the rights of the groups designated as such and ordered Russia to pay many of them compensation. Russia uses the term "foreign agents", which carries Cold War connotations...
LAW
Reuters

German investor morale improves in June though risks remain ahead

BERLIN (Reuters) - German investor sentiment rose slightly in June as financial market experts were less pessimistic about the economy, though it remained in negative territory due to numerous risks. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index rose to -28.0 points from -34.3 in May. A Reuters...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy