Riverview, FL

Deputies investigate Riverview homicide

By Zachary Winiecki
 4 days ago

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating an incident that left a person dead in a Riverview neighborhood Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Arabian Dunes Place around 12:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

According to HCSO, two relatives got into a verbal altercation, which ended with one shooting the other. Deputies aren’t sure exactly what led to the shooting.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. The shooter is cooperating with the investigation.

More information is expected to become available at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back to WFLA.com for updates.

