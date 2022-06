WLOS — Buncombe County’s new crime scene investigation unit has been up and running since late last year and the sheriff says it’s already helping speed-up investigations. The new unit is now fully staffed with four crime scene investigators. The CSI unit responds to every scene involving death in Buncombe County as well as assaults with a deadly weapon and bank robberies.

