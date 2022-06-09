RECORDER’S NOTES: Check your mail for your primary ballot

In light of the recent tragic events across the nation over the last few months I’ve been asking myself many questions, primarily – am I prepared enough to protect myself and my loved ones from the evil that pervades our society? It’s a horrible reality that we can no longer go to the grocery store or to church without the possibility of something terrible happening. Now I won’t get into the politics of it all because that’s simply not my place. But I do want to encourage each and every one of you to thoughtfully consider how you want to prepare yourselves for daily living in our current society. Will you choose to take a self-defense class? Do the training and start carrying a gun? Tune up your situational awareness skills and have a plan every time you go into the store, church, school, etc.? At the end of the day it has to be a personal decision and based on what you’re comfortable with; but you do need to think about these harsh realities and figure out how you can be as prepared as possible.

