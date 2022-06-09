RECORDER’S NOTES: Check your mail for your primary ballot
Ballots for the June 28, 2022, Statewide Primary Election will be mailed the week of June 6-10, 2022. The Statewide Primary Election will be conducted as an all-mail ballot election. The only Voter Service and Polling Center will be the Logan County Clerk & Recorder’s Office 315 Main Street, Suite 3,...
In light of the recent tragic events across the nation over the last few months I’ve been asking myself many questions, primarily – am I prepared enough to protect myself and my loved ones from the evil that pervades our society? It’s a horrible reality that we can no longer go to the grocery store or to church without the possibility of something terrible happening. Now I won’t get into the politics of it all because that’s simply not my place. But I do want to encourage each and every one of you to thoughtfully consider how you want to prepare yourselves for daily living in our current society. Will you choose to take a self-defense class? Do the training and start carrying a gun? Tune up your situational awareness skills and have a plan every time you go into the store, church, school, etc.? At the end of the day it has to be a personal decision and based on what you’re comfortable with; but you do need to think about these harsh realities and figure out how you can be as prepared as possible.
SilverSneakers Yoga — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. More @ the Park — 10:30 a.m., Propst Park. Kids of all ages invited. Theme: Awesome Ocean Science. CSU Extension Coffee, Tea and We — 1 p.m., in person at 302 Main Street or online at https://zoom.us/j/91419676234. Cards & Pool...
A 1940 American Bantam “woody” wagon is on the turntable at The Orphanage in Yuma for three months. The Bantam is on loan from John Tuthill of Golden, but resides permanently in the Forney Museum of Transportation in Denver. The Bantam was aproduct of the American Austin Car...
Join Sterling Public Library on Monday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Propst Park for Stories and More @ the Park. The theme for the week is Ahoy, Mateys! Let’s Find Some Treasure. Denise will tell pirate stories and we’ll all go on treasure hunt. Kids of all ages are invited.
After two years of limited activities for the Fourth of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it’s time to celebrate. The Logan County Arts League, Logan County Chamber of Commerce and Overland Trail Museum have gone all out creating a four-day Heritage of the Plains event filled with barbecue, live music, baseball, history and of course, fireworks.
