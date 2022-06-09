ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Webster man arrested for multiple arson fires

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zb8oN_0g61ZMVd00

BELCHERTOWN/SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A man from Webster has been arrested for several fires that occurred between March and June this year in Belchertown and Springfield.

JOHN J. NOGA , 58, is charged with four counts of burning of property and one count of arson of a dwelling for the following incidents:

  • March 29, 2022: A fire damaged the exterior of a building at 109 Stebbins St. in Belchertown. This fire was extinguished by the Belchertown Fire Department.
  • May 31, 2022: A fire burned trash and debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor St. in Springfield. This fire was extinguished by the Springfield Fire Department.
  • June 1, 2022: A fire burned trash and debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor St. in Springfield. This fire was extinguished by civilians at the scene.
  • June 1, 2022: Two separate fires burned brush in the area of 109 Stebbins St. in Belchertown. The first fire was extinguished by civilians at the scene and the second, a short time later, was extinguished by the Belchertown Fire Department.
MSP, Fire Marshal: Fireworks illegal, leave to the professionals

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and no residents displaced in any of these incidents,” the fire service and law enforcement officials jointly stated. “But any of them could have grown into a dangerous or even deadly situation.”

The investigation was conducted in cooperation with the Belchertown Fire and Police departments; the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, comprised of firefighters and police detectives; and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
westernmassnews.com

2 suspects arrested in connection with Chicopee homicide

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are under arrest following murder last month in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police were called to the area of 1200 Grattan Street on May 30 for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Luis Lebron Alvelo of Chicopee dead from a gunshot wound.
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belchertown, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Belchertown, MA
Webster, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
City
Webster, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime#Belchertown Springfield#Msp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

2 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 in Plainville

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 in Plainville Friday night. State Police say 48-year-old Patrick Salisbury Jr., of Berlin, lost control of his motorcycle around 8:45 p.m. and hit a guardrail near Exit 33 on I-84 West. Salisbury and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy