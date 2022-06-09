Webster man arrested for multiple arson fires

BELCHERTOWN/SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A man from Webster has been arrested for several fires that occurred between March and June this year in Belchertown and Springfield.

JOHN J. NOGA , 58, is charged with four counts of burning of property and one count of arson of a dwelling for the following incidents:

March 29, 2022: A fire damaged the exterior of a building at 109 Stebbins St. in Belchertown. This fire was extinguished by the Belchertown Fire Department.

May 31, 2022: A fire burned trash and debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor St. in Springfield. This fire was extinguished by the Springfield Fire Department.

June 1, 2022: A fire burned trash and debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor St. in Springfield. This fire was extinguished by civilians at the scene.

June 1, 2022: Two separate fires burned brush in the area of 109 Stebbins St. in Belchertown. The first fire was extinguished by civilians at the scene and the second, a short time later, was extinguished by the Belchertown Fire Department.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and no residents displaced in any of these incidents,” the fire service and law enforcement officials jointly stated. “But any of them could have grown into a dangerous or even deadly situation.”

The investigation was conducted in cooperation with the Belchertown Fire and Police departments; the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, comprised of firefighters and police detectives; and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

