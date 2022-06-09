ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golfweek Spent So Much Time Trashing LIV Golf It Blanked on the PGA Tour

By Jeff Smith
 5 days ago
Golfweek confused the event, the location and player. (Graphics PGW)

Golfweek was so distracted attacking the LIV Golf tour all week, that it went blank on the PGA Tour’s weekly event, the RBC Canadian Open.

Posting to social media on Thursday morning – with the RBC Canadian Open already underway, Golfweek wrote: Justin Thomas leads a loaded field in Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Golfweek mixed up the RBC sponsored events. This week is the RBC Canadian Open. (Facebook SG)

One commenter said, “Maybe if Golfweek focused on golf instead of politics it would know the difference between Canada and Hilton Head.”

Another follower said, “It’s the RBC Canadian Open this week not the RBC Heritage. It’s in Canada not Hilton Head South Carolina. A golf publication should know this.”

Golf fans commented on the mixup. (Facebook SG)

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

