Just after 2 am, Portsmouth Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Party Time Bar in the 900 block of 4th Street. At least 6 officers responded. Two males exchanged gunfire in the parking lot outside the bar, according to police reports. One of the suspects fled on foot and officers checked Noggins and Gallia Street but were unable to locate him.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO