Kansas State

Blue-green algae warnings issued for 6 bodies of water in Kansas

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas health and wildlife departments have issued blue-green algae warnings for six bodies of water, and one more is under a watch. When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:. Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or...

KSNT News

Another Kansas lake shows signs of toxic algae

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Blue-green algae may be popping up at another Kansas lake as reported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. According to a Facebook post made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they have received reports that their might be harmful algal blooms (HAB) at Clinton Lake. The blooms that have been […]
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Colwich, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KAKE TV

Power outages plague parts of Kansas

Due to storms Saturday night, there are some parts of KAKE Land that are without power. Companies across the state are working to bring the lights and air conditioning back on. Currently, Butler Electric Cooperative is reporting on Facebook that their power supplier has had multiple transmission poles damaged in...
Great Bend Post

KDOT tells Kansas drivers to slow down

Slow down. That’s the message the Kansas Department of Transportation is telling drivers this summer. Sobering statistics tell the story of the dangers of speeding. In 2020, Kansas recorded almost 5,000 vehicle crashes due to drivers going too fast for the conditions. Nearly 80 people lost their lives in those crashes.
Salina Post

Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
Kansas Reflector

To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […] The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JC Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
KSN News

Storm brings rain and causes wind damage in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some areas of Kansas got damaging wind late Thursday into Friday. The storm also brought rain, hail, and at least one tornado. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has been gathering data about the wind gusts, rain totals, and damage. Friday, 2:05 p.m. – Delayed reports: 1 W Oaklawn – […]
KSNT News

EXPLAINER: How a U.S. gun safety deal could impact Kansas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)—Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation over the weekend. The current framework for the plan includes billions of dollars being set aside for school safety improvements and mental health services. It also aims to provide stronger background checks for people under 21, and offers money to states […]
KSNT

Severe weather expected for northeast Kansas this afternoon and evening

Topeka (KSNT) – A TORNADO WATCH is currently in effect for Brown, Marshall, and Nemaha counties until 10:00 PM tonight. Reminder a tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. Have your severe weather plan and place and be prepared to take shelter if necessary. The tornado...
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Storms captured on camera in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As thunderstorms roll through Northeast Kansas, many local residents pointed their cameras to the sky to capture the severe weather. Photos of Blue Rapids: Photos from Silver Lake: Photo from Junction City: Photos from Westmoreland: Photos from Emporia: Photos from Melvern Lake: Photo from Council Grove: Photos from Carbondale: Photos from Manhattan:
KAKE TV

Kansas representative Davids Assigned to House Agriculture Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Monday June 13, Representative Sharice Davids was recommended to serve on the House Agriculture Committee by the House Democratic Steering & Policy Committee. She is also Vice Chair of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and on the Small Business Committee, chairing the Subcommittee on Economic...
WIBW

$36+ million headed to Kansas ethanol producers to lower costs, ease pandemic burden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $36 million has been given to Kansas ethanol producers to lower surging costs and ease the burden of losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer announced that the Department has provided $36.25 million to help lower the costs and support biofuel producers who face unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KSN News

Coronavirus cases up in Kansas, 130 hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Kansas has increased by 4,706 since last Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the seven-day average of new cases is 538, increasing 179 over last week. The KDHE tests some of the coronavirus cases for variants. Since last […]
KAKE TV

Triple digit heat to kick off the work week

Temperatures only cooled to the low 80s overnight, leaving us with warm temperatures to start off the new work week. If you want cooler morning temperatures, you'll have to travel to northwest Kansas to find the 60s and 70s. I highly recommend iced coffee and light clothing this morning!. Mostly...
