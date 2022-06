There are several places to go when it comes to eating the best seafood in Cape May, NJ. While the seafood at The Lobster House and the Cape May Fish Market are excellent, you might also want to try Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls and Oyster Bay Restaurant & Bar. These restaurants also have homemade desserts and excellent service. These are all great places to eat seafood at a reasonable price.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO