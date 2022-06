Sunshine for much of the day. Clouds move in thru the afternoon. And during the late afternoon we could see showers or thunderstorms south of US Highway 10. High temperatures will range from 62 to 72 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the northern Lower Peninsula high temperatures will range from low 60s near the bridge to 80s from Traverse City southward. Wind will come mainly from the southeast 5-15 mph.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO