ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD announces new program to help criminals ages 18-24 from re-offending

fox46.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Thursday announced a new...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
fox46.com

CMS will try to auction 46K unused backpacks with health label warning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will attempt to auction off the 46,000 unused clear backpacks following a snafu over a missed health warning label, documents show. The Board of Education is set to vote on the matter on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The issue arose after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte ties Monday's 64-year-old heat record with 97-degree temps

After temperatures climb towards record today, it stays muggy overnight. Lows only drop into the middle 70s. Charlotte ties Monday’s 64-year-old heat record with …. 1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Catawba County home, …. Charlotte group RAIN CLT advocates for those living …. NC law enforcement asking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

City of Concord asking customers to conserve water, line offline

"Avoid all unnecessary water usage," the city said. City of Concord asking customers to conserve water, …. Charlotte group RAIN CLT advocates for those living …. NC law enforcement asking for help with teen crime. City Council approves $275M Spectrum Center renovation …. NC Summer camps seeing pre-pandemic demand. QC...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmpd#Adult Diversion Program
fox46.com

Record heat likely across Charlotte area as temps climb to triple digits

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert day ahead on Tuesday with triple-digit temps expected and a heat index of over 110 degrees in some spots. Conditions start off in the mid to upper 70s with dew points already in the 70s. This will make for a warm and muggy start before highs make a run for 100 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy