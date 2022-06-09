CMPD announces new program to help criminals ages 18-24 from re-offending

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert day ahead on Tuesday with triple-digit temps expected and a heat index of over 110 degrees in some spots. Conditions start off in the mid to upper 70s with dew points already in the 70s. This will make for a warm and muggy start before highs make a run for 100 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO