CMPD announces new program to help criminals ages 18-24 from re-offending

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department has released new information regarding the shooting at Eastridge Mall that sent three people to the hospital last week. According to police, what sparked the shootout at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, June 10, was an argument between two...
HUDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect died following a shooting involving law enforcement in Caldwell County Sunday afternoon, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Jerome Connelly, 35, of Morgantown, was identified as the suspect killed in the shooting. Officials said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, NCHP...
When people stop by Shuffletown Park in North Charlotte they'll find an oddly paved walking trail. The pavement wasn't made for walking, but if you do decide to get your steps in just know you're on a piece of motorsports history. It’s the former Shuffletown Dragway.
ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five teenagers have been arrested following a shooting and a police chase in Rock Hill, police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 8 p.m. Friday at the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Ave. An initial investigation revealed an...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will attempt to auction off the 46,000 unused clear backpacks following a snafu over a missed health warning label, documents show. The Board of Education is set to vote on the matter on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The issue arose after...
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert day ahead on Tuesday with triple-digit temps expected and a heat index of over 110 degrees in some spots. Conditions start off in the mid to upper 70s with dew points already in the 70s. This will make for a warm and muggy start before highs make a run for 100 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Dangerous Heat arrives this week with feels like temps over 100 degrees likely!. Monday starts off warm with mid to upper 70s around the queen city and partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies will lead to an abundant amount of heat this afternoon as highs make...
