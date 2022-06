Louisville is about to get a whole lot sunnier. This fall, The Always Sunny Podcast will be recording its first ever live episode at Bourbon & Beyond on Saturday, Sept. 17. The podcast is a companion to the cult classic comedy show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Three of the stars of the show, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney, “watch every season and give a deep dive into their memories of creating the show, reveal how they first met and discuss how they formed a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades. That is if they can remember any of it.”

