ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Mountain guide is killed after climber slips on treacherous ascent of California's Mount Shasta: Three people tethered together plummet up to 2,500 feet

By Janon Fisher For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A day of mountaineering on California's Mount Shasta turned tragic when three climbers plummeted thousands of feet, killing a guide and injuring two others.

Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, of Redmond, Oregon, was assisting a couple to the summit of the dangerous mountain on Monday when one of the climbers slipped, pulling the other two down 1,500 to 2,500 feet of snow and ice, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's department.

'They were tethered together,' sheriff's spokeswoman Courtney Kreider told the San Francisco Gate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AUlb_0g61XJvs00
Siskiyou County Sheriff's office and the U.S. Forest Service helped six climbers off Mount Shasta this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXfP2_0g61XJvs00
On Monday alone, five climbers fell thousands of feet down the icy incline of Mount Shasta

It was a hazardous day in general on the mountain. In less than 24-hours on Monday, six climbers had to be rescued from the 14,180-foot mountain.

Webster's group was above Helen Lake when they fell at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday when the sunlight hit the newly fallen snow on an area called Avalanche Gulch.

'What makes it dangerous right now is the change from really cold to really warm,' Kreider told the Gate. 'We had snow over the weekend, just a little bit of snow, and it created this thin layer of ice in Avalanche Gulch, and when it warms up, that thin layer of ice sloughs off so you have to have really good climbing gear — climbing boots that can really dig into ice.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xu4dS_0g61XJvs00
Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, a mountain guide, was unresponsive when she fell Monday at Mount Shasta. She was medevacked to an area hospital where she was declared dead 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22X9AU_0g61XJvs00
A nurse who was climbing the mountain tried to administer first aid to Webster, but she was unresponsive. Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office helped the surviving climbers off the mountain

A nurse climbing in the area tried to administer first aid to Webster, but she was unresponsive.

She was airlifted via helicopter to Mercy Mount Shasta, but she could not be saved.

The male climber in Webster's group suffered head injuries and a compound fracture to his leg, according to Krieder.

He has already been released from Mercy Medical Center Redding. The girlfriend remains under observation in the same hospital with a lower leg injury.

'It was just a perfect storm of bad conditions, people on the mountain and inexperience,' U.S. Forest Service lead climbing ranger Nick Meyers told the San Francisco Chronicle.

'Even a total pro would have a tough time stopping or self-arresting with conditions like that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDPQH_0g61XJvs00
Dozens of climbers are rescued from the treacherous slopes of Mount Shasta every year

At 12:30 on the same day, a male climber also traversing Avalanche Gulch slipped and fell 1,000 feet down the icy incline. He was also medevacked off the mountain and is expected to recover.

The rest of his group continued up the mountain, but a 4 p.m. a woman climber in the same party lost her footing and dropped 1,000 vertical feet, Krieder told the Gate.

'It took a couple hours to locate her,' the spokeswoman told the paper. 'They located her shortly after 6 p.m. and airlifted her to a hospital.'

The United States Forest Service cautioned climbers to consult with them before tackling the mountain under the shifting conditions.

But on Tuesday, a male climber from Long Beach, California had to be rescued from the mountain.

'We work in an environment where things happen,' climbing guide David Cressman told the Mailonline. 'Climbing and weather can change in a matter of hours.'

The Forest Service coordinates about a dozen search and rescue operations every year and usually see about one fatality annually, according to Meyers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Photos of California's Sheep Fire

A growing wildfire, dubbed the Sheep Fire, has burned 1.5 square miles in Wrightwood, California. According to CalFire, the blaze was still active and 5% contained Monday morning. Evacuation orders remained in place Monday for homes on Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon. The rest of Wrightwood remains under...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/13 – Hundreds Turn Out For Medford’s First Pride Celebration, Suspect Arrested After Brush Fire In Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Hundreds Turn Out For Medford’s First Pride Celebration. Hundreds of people came out to Medford’s first pride event on June 11th. The...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
Redmond, OR
Accidents
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Redmond, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
MARION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineering#Ice Climbing#Climbers#Accident#The San Francisco Gate#Avalanche Gulch
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Exploring for lithium in Oregon: This week on Central Oregon Daily News

A remote area along the Oregon-Nevada border (the nearest city has a population of 95) could one day become the lithium capital of North America. And while the company exploring this area says there is no guarantee mining will even happen, there’s a small but dedicated group of activists who want to make sure it never does.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

History and Update of the So-called Pig Farm South of Ashland – Uproot Meats

One’s sense of powerlessness these days can stretch wide and deep, from Washington to Uvalde, around the world and back. By comparison, the struggles of a small citizen’s group in Southern Oregon to hold a reckless farmer accountable seem tiny. For those of us caught in the fray, though, they have been consuming.
ASHLAND, OR
yourbigsky.com

Areas in Montana respond to extensive flooding

The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s office announced Monday morning that the Roads and Bridges Department, law enforcement, and fire rescue have been deployed in several areas of the county. The towns of Nye, Fishtail, and Absarokee along the Stillwater River are experiencing substantial flooding. Voluntary evacuations from areas...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KDRV

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest's offices open for the season

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Though national forests are always "open," sometimes their offices are not. Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) says its offices are now open to the public for the summer season. RRSNF offices just opened Monday for the season to provide in-person services at District offices, at the Grants...
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

A green-energy win in Klamath County: Steve Duin column

Oregon’s mandate for 100% clean electricity by 2040 will be reenergized next year when construction begins on a crucial piece of the evolving power grid:. A 300-acre “battery” 11 miles north of Klamath Falls. A $1 billion project in which two 60-acre reservoirs will confront the threat of drought and power outages in the West.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

State effort to avoid scam victims visits Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is doing outreach this week in Southern Oregon to prevent older adults being victimized by online scams. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is working with community centers and partners in Klamath and Lake Counties to co-host two resource fairs for older adults. Information provided will...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Big Country News

'Missing' Candi Chandler and Jeremy Anderson Both Arrested in Oregon

GRANTS PASS, OR - At approximately 7:29 p.m., Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon responded after a citizen called and said her vehicle was stolen at gun point. According to police, officers had already been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates. When police arrived to the carjacking scene, they located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle. The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson, fled the area in the stolen Ford Escape.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

406K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy