HP Envy Laptop — $700, was $940. HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer — $220, was $270. Includes six months of HP Instant Ink subscription. As the world transitioned to working from home, printers took a big leap forward now that many folks need to print things at home. As such, all-in-one printers have had a lot of great features added to them while still maintaining a pretty great price, such as in the case of the HP Envy Inspire 7955e, which has a few similarities to the HP Envy Inspire 7900e we’ve reviewed before. For example, one thing we like to see at this price point is the addition of the automatic document feeder (ADF), which can hold up to 125 sheets of paper.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO