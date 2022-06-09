South Street Shooting: Murder charges to be filed against 2 suspects, DA says

PHILADELPHIA - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Francis "Frankie" Decero, a Philadelphia man whose body was found shot, stabbed and burned in May, police say. Joseph Rodriguez, 22, has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Decero, who was reported missing from his home...
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in very critical condition after police say it appears he was ambushed while walking on a street early Tuesday morning. Police found a man bleeding heavily when they responded to several reports of gunshots at North Preston Street and Haverford Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The...
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Police are looking to identify a female suspect they say is wanted for an assault in Chester County. A fight reportedly brought out during a carnival at the Exton Square Mall on June 11 around 8:50 p.m. The female suspect appears to throw someone to the...
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after an alleged shooting in West Oak Lane Sunday afternoon. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the head on the 1500 block of 68th Avenue around noon. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other men were taken into custody, according...
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by her husband Monday morning. The 62-year-old woman was reportedly shot twice inside a home on the 4500 block of Uber Street in the Logan section of Philadelphia. She was rushed to the hospital, where she...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA police are looking for a suspect after they say a female employee was assaulted by a man early Monday morning. A SEPTA maintenance custodian told police a man punched her in the face, causing her to fall and hit a pillar. She was reportedly sweeping under the bench he was lying on.
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot just feet from the front door of his North Philadelphia home Monday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street from 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters...
PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times Sunday evening. The man was shot in the lower back, chest and neck on the 3400 block of North Water Street, according to police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he...
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage Chick-fil-A employee was shot in the leg when an argument over a delivery order escalated to gunfire. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were dispatched to the restaurant on the 800 Adams Avenue for reports of a shooting. A 17-year-old was found shot in...
PHILADELPHIA - Police say two daytime shootings in West Philadelphia have left two men in critical condition Saturday. A 28-year-old man was reportedly shot five times on the 400 block of North Daggett Street around 2 p.m. He was struck once in the arm, once in the stomach and three times in the back.
PHILADELPHIA - A man was fatally shot Sunday night after visiting his sick mother, police say. Authorities say the incident happened on the 3300 block of Smedley Street in the city's North Philadelphia neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. According to police, officers with the 39th District responded to several calls...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Radnor Township Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Wayne section of the area, the department announced on Twitter. According to police, the most recent incident happened on Monday around 5:18 a.m. Authorities say an alert resident from the 100...
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man suffered several gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred on the 2400 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 1:20 a.m. A 24-year-old man was shot two times in the groin, three times in the right leg and two times in the...
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police say a disguised man stole an armored truck in a carjacking heist Friday morning. The man was wearing a mask and a dark blue Garda uniform when he allegedly carjacked a Garda armored truck on Maryland Avenue in Wilmington. Two female employees were leaving...
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a week since a deadly mass shooting on South Street completely rocked the city of Philadelphia. Three people were killed and nearly a dozen injured after gunmen opened fire on South Street as crowds gathered for a busy Saturday night. Restaurants and stores along the popular...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Edgewood man was sentenced to prison for first degree murder, gang and gun offenses. According to a news release, on July 4, 2019 just before 12:30a.m., Harford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1942 Eloise Lane in Edgewood, Maryland for a report of a shooting.
A wanted man was arrested on murder charges after jumping out of a window in an attempt to flee from police, authorities in Delaware County said. Members of the Chester Police Department and US Marshall's Violent Crimes Task Force spotted Kareem Miller on the 1200 block of West 9th Street on Thursday, June 9, they said.
