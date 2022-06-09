ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Governor: Up to 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnjUU_0g61VOqZ00
Shooting Maryland Law enforcement officials stand near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP) (Bill Green)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — (AP) — A shooting at a business in western Maryland left multiple victims Thursday and the suspect wounded a state trooper in the pursuit that followed, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

After a briefing with law enforcement, Hogan said the suspect shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire. He didn't know the status of the suspect.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose said earlier by telephone. The address given by authorities corresponded to a manufacturing facility.

The sheriff's office said in a brief statement that the incident was rapidly evolving and it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries, although Hogan had said there were potentially three fatalities.

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under a bill signed into law Monday by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine. The law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he's ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.
OHIO STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
MARLOW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Smithsburg, MD
Smithsburg, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
KRMG

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KRMG

Oklahomans for Equality release statement after Idaho

TULSA, Okla. — After 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front were arrested near an Idaho pride event Saturday, Oklahomans for Equality released the following statement:. “Oklahomans for Equality and Tulsa Pride’s hearts have been heavy with the news of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims' families — once the case is closed.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Judge in Maryland strikes down library e-book law

NEW YORK — (AP) — In a legal case closely watched by libraries and the publishing industry, a federal judge in Maryland struck down a state law requiring publishers to make e-books available on “reasonable terms" to libraries if they were also being offered to the general public.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
KRMG

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains — lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a respite from the desert heat. Now, parts of them are burning yet again this year, fueled by winds that grounded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KRMG

Arizona woman, dog rescued 18 hours after falling into a canal

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
YUMA, AZ
KRMG

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California — (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked...
ANAHEIM, CA
KRMG

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma's attorney general has asked the state's highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge's rejection of their challenge to the state's lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Western Maryland#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
KRMG

Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Massive floodwaters ravaged Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities Monday, washing out roads and bridges, cutting off electricity and forcing visitors to evacuate parts of the iconic park at the height of summer tourist season. All entrances to Yellowstone were closed due to...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KRMG

Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Paul LePage, the Republican whose two terms as Maine's governor were dominated by his offensive rhetoric and combative leadership, is seeking a political comeback. With no opposition, LePage will coast to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general...
MAINE STATE
KRMG

New Tiger Bass introduced at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — A new fish is swimming the waters of northeast Oklahoma and it could spread to other lakes across the state, according to an Oklahoma conservation group. A load of 93,000 Tiger Bass fingerlings hit the waters of Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees late last week. The name of the fish is a trademarked moniker of the American Sportfish Hatchery in Montgomery, Ala. They came at no small expense and with big expectations.
GRAND LAKE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Adam Laxalt is one of Nevada's most prominent Republicans, someone who has already won statewide office and attracted support from both former President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Yet in the final weeks before Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary, Nevada's former...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy