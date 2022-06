FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Four's a crowd: Same quarterbacks, different quarterback room. After last season's unusual dynamic, best described as too many cooks in the kitchen, the Jets are back to a traditional coaching setup, which should benefit quarterback Zach Wilson. The only voices in his ear are his position coach (Rob Calabrese) and his coordinator (Mike LaFleur). Gone are senior assistant Matt Cavanaugh and John Beck, Wilson's personal coach who was hired at midseason.

