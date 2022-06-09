ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FC Tulsa to sell ‘Tulsa Strong’ t-shirts following mass shooting, give money to victims’ families

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4dQJ_0g61Uugg00
FC Tulsa to sell ‘Tulsa Strong’ t-shirts following mass shooting, give money to victims’ families From FC Tulsa's Twitter

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced via Twitter Wednesday their plans to sell ‘Tulsa Strong’ t-shirts following the mass shooting that killed four people at the Saint Francis Natalie Medical Building June 1.

The soccer team stated they are donating 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the shirts to the victims’ families.

The shirts are available for pre-order until Sunday, June 12.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Texas-based hate group was behind attempted riot at Idaho Pride event

June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities say the 31 people accused of trying to start a riot at an LGBTQ+ Pride event in Idaho this weekend belong to an extremist group based in Texas. The suspects were released on bond after being charged with conspiracy to riot. Police say all of them belong to Patriot Front, a White supremacist organization headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
IDAHO STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy