(Carroll, IA) — A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges is questioning the tactics of the Iowa D-N-R. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was arrested nearly four years ago for deer heads that were found on his property, and he says he was using a specific process to clean the head and antlers but was arrested anyway. Snyder says they introduced a video of the European mount process and a body cam video from a D-N-R officer who recognized the technique at Snyder’s home. The judge found Snyder not guilty right after hearing the testimony — saying he did nothing wrong. The prosecutor says the decision to move ahead was made with the Iowa D-N-R, and he says they did not have all the evidence presented to the judge at the time they decided to move ahead with the case.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO