KALAMAZOO, MI — Judy Sarkozy is nearing her 81st birthday, but the beloved Kalamazoo baker has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Yet for the first time in the 44 years she has owned and operated Sarkozy’s Bakery in downtown Kalamazoo, there is a straightforward succession plan in place for the future of the business she founded in 1978.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO