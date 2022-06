I had played golf at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington Township, Michigan, plenty of times and never had I experienced nerves like I did on May 3. I wasn't even playing, I was caddying, and I could feel my stomach in my throat as Tim Atkins stood over a 4-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole. I've seen Tim make birdies for 20 years, but this one had ramifications neither of us had ever experienced.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO