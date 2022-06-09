ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follansbee, WV

Follansbee Fire Department to receive upgrades

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

They will soon be getting upgrades to their current building!

M and G Architect drew up the mock up.

It will include renovations to the building, and new additions.

There will be a classroom for 40 people and in the lot next to the fire house will be the home for three new bays.

Their current building was built in 1957 and trucks are heavier and bigger than before so the upgrades will help alleviate issues.

Most importantly for safety, there will be space for firefighter decontamination.

“When we come back we’ll be able to decontaminate the truck, the guys will be able to go in one room take their gear off put it in the gear washer and then step into the next room would be a shower room. All the things that we need to bring us up to date we will be in the new addition”

Chief Larry Rea – Follansbee Fire Department

Chief Rea says they are shovel ready, they are just waiting on contractor bids for this project!

