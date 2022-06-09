ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted fugitive

By Max Remington
ktwb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend. Police say two motorcycles were riding together when Josiah Tschetter, of Aurora, lost his eye protection. Once he lost his glasses, Josiah went into the northbound lane where he...
BROOKINGS, SD
ktwb.com

Overnight drug bust in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is in jail in connection with a Saturday night drug bust in Flandreau. Based on a recent felony drug arrest, Flandreau police executed a search warrant of a Flandreau residence. During the search, police discovered 3.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.6 ounces of marijuana...
FLANDREAU, SD
ktwb.com

Sioux City man pleads guilty in January 6, 2021 Capitol riot

SIOUX CITY, IA (AP) — The Capitol riots have resulted in another conviction. A Sioux City man who promised to behead President Joe Biden and predicted “blood in the streets” has pleaded guilty to a single charge and faces up to six months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
SIOUX CITY, IA
ktwb.com

Storms could enter the area after midnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch west of Interstate 29 until 3 a.m. Monday. Minnehaha County is not included in the watch area. The weather service advises storms could reach the I-29 corridor though around 3:00 Monday morning.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
County
Minnehaha County, SD
Minnehaha County, SD
Crime & Safety
ktwb.com

U.S. Hwy 75 buckles from heat near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO.com) — It was so hot Sunday that U.S. Highway 75 buckled 1 mile south of Sioux Center, Iowa. That’s according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. They said yesterday evening that traffic was down to one lane where the road buckled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
ktwb.com

The Link one year later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls announced The Link has had more than 4,000 triage encounters in the first year of operations. More than 1,400 people have used the services provided by The Link. Staff and Board members of The Link call the first year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Changes are coming to the Axtell Park School program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls School Board met this week. The biggest take away is the changes being made at the Axtell Park Middle School Program. Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Jamie Nold gave an update to the School Board. Nold said there will be more...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

South Dakota DOT hosting hiring event Wednesday

The South Dakota DOT is hiring in the Sioux Falls area. An informal walk-in interview event is taking place Wednesday, June 15th, from 4pm until 7pm. The Department of Transportation says they are looking for highway maintenance workers and various other positions to help improve South Dakota’s transportation system. The walk-in interview event will be held at the Sioux Falls area office at 5316 W 60th Street North, Building 400.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Convicted Felon#
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls residents needed for 2035 Downtown Plan work groups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls residents have a new opportunity to directly participate with City staff to shape the future of downtown. Planning and Development Services is forming resident work groups to provide their thoughts on the 2035 Downtown Plan. This opportunity provides residents the ability to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Rising temps and high dew points will push the heat index over 100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Heat index values are on the increase. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the long-awaited heat, along with high dew points, will push the heat index in the 100s on Monday. The weather service advises dressing for the weather and staying hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Take a break from the heat every few hours and know the signs of heat illnesses. Keep your furry friends in mind as well. Be sure they have shade and water, and don’t leave them in a hot car.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Avera Health reports one of its vendors had security breach revealing 700 patients’ private information

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Avera was recently informed by one of its vendors, MCG Health, LLC, of a data security issue. MCG, which provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans, determined on March 25, 2022, that an unauthorized party previously obtained personal information about some patients and members of certain MCG customers. The affected patient or member data included some or all of the following data elements: names, Social Security Numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender. Approximately 700 patients of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center were affected and will be individually notified by MCG via letter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy