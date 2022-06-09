Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted fugitive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Heat index values are on the increase. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the long-awaited heat, along with high dew points, will push the heat index in the 100s on Monday. The weather service advises dressing for the weather and staying hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Take a break from the heat every few hours and know the signs of heat illnesses. Keep your furry friends in mind as well. Be sure they have shade and water, and don’t leave them in a hot car.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO