Minneapolis, MN

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Thursday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Cardinals' bench Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals appear to be giving Bader a breather after he went 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in the last four games. Dylan Carlson is replacing Bader in center field and hitting eighth. Juan Yepez is in right and Tyler O'Neill is in left field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nick Senzel starting for Reds on Saturday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Senzel is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Senzel for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.1...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm sitting for Phillies versus Marlins Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Bohm will sit out Monday's game against the Marlins while Matt Vierling takes a turn at third base and bats ninth in the order. Our models project Bohm for 342 more plate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Saturday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Cubs starter Matt Swarmer. In 213 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .261 batting average with a .747 OPS, 5 home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Yankees' Gleyber Torres scratched on Sunday, Matt Carpenter to start

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has been scratched from Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Torres has been removed from Sunday's starting lineup with Matt Carpenter starting at third base. Carpenter will bat fifth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Carpenter for 10.2 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Cole Kmet impressing Bears' new coaching staff

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been "very impressed" with third-year tight end Cole Kmet during spring practices, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports. "I've been very impressed with Cole," Getsy told Cronin. He continued, "Just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I'm excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense." Kmet started in all 17 games in 2021 and could see increased usage as a pass-catcher after the offseason departures of Allen Robinson and Jimmy Graham.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tyler Wade starting Sunday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Wade is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter Taijuan Walker. Our models project Wade for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jason Castro catching for Houston on Sunday

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Castro will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Edward Cabrera and Miami. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Padres' Nomar Mazara batting sixth on Sunday

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mazara will start in right field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Jose Azocar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazara for 6.8 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Jonathan Villar batting sixth on Sunday

Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Villar will start at second base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jameson Taillon and the Yankees. Andrelton Simmons moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Villar for 9.7 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Gilberto Celestino in Twins' Saturday lineup

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Celestino is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Shane Baz. Our models project Celestino for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Monday

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is yielding the DH role to Nolan Arenado while Brendan Donovan starts on third base and bats sixth. Juan Yepez is in right field and hitting seventh while Tyler O'Neill makes another start in left field and bats fifth. Paul Goldschimdt is replacing Pujols in the lineup to play first base and bat third.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Josh Donaldson sitting for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Donaldson will move to the bench on Sunday with DJ LeMahieu starting at third base. LeMahieu will bat first versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez starting Monday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Sanchez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter Chris Flexen. Our models project Sanchez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks sitting for New York on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hicks will move to the bench on Sunday with Marwin Gonzalez starting in left field. Gonzalez will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Miami's Willians Astudillo at second base on Saturday

Miami Marlins utility-man Willians Astudillo is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Astudillo will operate second base after Jazz Chisholm was given a breather against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire' models project Astudillo to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Mejia will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cole Sands and the Twins. Rene Pinto returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for 9.5 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo starting Saturday night for New York

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Matt Swarmer. Our models project Gallo for 0.8 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Saturday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castro is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. Our models project Castro for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.9 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tyler Heineman catching for Pittsburgh Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Tyler Heineman at catcher for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heineman will bat eighth and handle catching duties Monday while Michael Perez sits. Our models project Heineman for 7.3 fantasy points in tonight's outing. He has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel.
PITTSBURGH, PA

