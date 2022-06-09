David H. Henderson – June 8, 2022

Richard M. Leon, age 52, of East North Street, Ilion, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 3, 1970, in Little Falls, the son of Alan and Mary Leon. Richard received most of his education in Little Falls schools. Leon married his wife, Brenda Grossel in 1990, then married Janie Leavitt on March 24, 2018. Leon worked at Burger King in Little Falls at one time. Leon’s true passion was volunteering at the Salvation Army where he proudly became a soldier on June 4, 2012, in Herkimer.
