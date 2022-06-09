ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

David H. Henderson – June 8, 2022

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid H. Henderson, 78, a resident of East Utica Street in Oswego, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Mr. Henderson was born in Oswego, the son of the late Spencer...

www.iheartoswego.com

adirondackexpress.com

Obituary: Jonah Alan Hoffert

We know that death is not the end, not an error, not a failure. We understand on the physical and subtle level that energy cannot be created or destroyed, that it is in constant motion, morphing, and bending and waving. We feel the transformed presence of your soul’s vibration all around us. Not a bit of you is gone; you’re just less orderly.
LYONS FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Richard M. Leon 1970 – 2022

Richard M. Leon, age 52, of East North Street, Ilion, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 3, 1970, in Little Falls, the son of Alan and Mary Leon. Richard received most of his education in Little Falls schools. Leon married his wife, Brenda Grossel in 1990, then married Janie Leavitt on March 24, 2018. Leon worked at Burger King in Little Falls at one time. Leon’s true passion was volunteering at the Salvation Army where he proudly became a soldier on June 4, 2012, in Herkimer.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
adirondackexpress.com

Obituary: Eileen M. Schultz Haynes

Eileen M. Schultz Haynes (Lee) passed away on May 31, 2022 after a seven month battle to recover from heart surgery with her loving husband and family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, of seventeen years; three sisters, Cory Helenius (Dave Berghoff) Palm Desert, CA, Kathy Wallach (Allen) Fairport, NY, and Doreen Eppy, Key West, FL; three nieces and one nephew and several grandnieces and nephew.
LEE, NY
iheartoswego.com

HealthDirect Pharmacy Services Leads Support of Charity Golf Tournament August 5th

Proceeds from this year’s charity event will make possible the many activities available to hundreds of disabled or older adults served on the St. Luke healthcare campus. Programs that keep residents on the St. Luke healthcare campus in Oswego active and engaged in their community will benefit from support of this year’s Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament’s Title Sponsor HealthDirect Pharmacy Services.
OSWEGO, NY
internewscast.com

Alec Baldwin pays memorial to late mother Carol Baldwin following her funeral after her death at 92

Alec Baldwin hailed his late mother Carol Baldwin following her funeral in a clip he posted to Instagram Sunday. ‘I wanted to say thank you very much to to everyone that wished me well about my mom who passed away on 26th of May, and her funeral was yesterday up in Syracuse on the 11th, and both of those things went as well as one might have expected,’ the Oscar-nominated actor, 64, said as he was seated on a couch near a window in the clip.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

Otsego And Schoharie Counties Police Blotter: June 7 To June 13

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Jason Rude, 46, of Oneonta, was arrested for drunk driving. State police charged Rude with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Otsego County deputies working with...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Kim Vinciguerra & Debi Rotondo

Kim Vinciguerra and Debi Rotondo may be the co-owners of Upstate Printing, but the pair say that it’s important to them that the employees at their plant on Syracuse’s West Onondaga Street realize that they, too, feel a sense of ownership in the company. They see their employees...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Paddlefest Offers Unique Canal Experience on July 16

Oswego Paddlefest is back! The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will host the eighth annual event on Saturday, July 16. Kayakers and canoeists are encouraged to enjoy and appreciate the unique beauty of the historic Oswego River Canal by “locking through” four canal locks. The 2022 event is...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Begins Construction In Pulaski

PULASKI, NY – ConnextCare is pleased to announce the kickoff to the 2022 Pulaski Site Project. Construction is set to begin June 20, 2022. Project highlights include a covered drive-thru testing area, additional parking lot spaces, the installation of four electric charging stations and a walking trail with a gazebo and deck overlooking a stream on the west side of the property.
PULASKI, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida pursues derelict Madison House property

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Oneida’s Common Council is moving forward with the demolition of the former Madison House after numerous efforts to contact its owners have failed and because it has been deemed a hazard to its neighborhood. Fire Marshall Brian Burkle presented the case for demolition at the...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Attorney General shuts down Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning has been banned from owning or managing residential properties in New York state. That action is part of a settlement of a lawsuit by NY Attorney General Letitia James against landlord John Kiggins and his company Endzone Properties Inc., who were accused of repeatedly violating lead paint laws.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: June 12, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - This week on Rochester in Focus, we tackle two major challenges for the City of Rochester: Illegal motor bikes and responding to mental health crises. Lynette Adams sits down with Mayor Malik Evans to find out what more the city is doing to keep the streets safe and Emily Putnam meets with members of the Person in Crisis (PIC) Team.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
localsyr.com

Family left with unanswered questions after loved one dies at Van Duyn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– James Bennett of Canastota was 78-years-old when he passed away in Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on March 10, 2022. He was placed in the facility as his health started to deteriorate, experiencing memory loss and confusion, but his brother Richard Bennett says he knew he was at the facility and that he didn’t want to be.
CANASTOTA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mini Golf Returns to Oswego Public Library June 26th

The “Countdown to Summer” prize raffle sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the Oswego Bookmobile will culminate with the Friends’ popular Mini Golf event at the Library on Sunday, June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the final prize drawing will be held.
OSWEGO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Family and friends mourn death of oldest Rochesterian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saturday afternoon friends and family members celebrated the life of a woman believed to be the flower city's oldest living resident. Mammie Lee Henderson Rambo died on Sunday. Dozens of friends and family came to Rochester to celebrate her life. You may remember, News10NBC first...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Pittsford Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Phelps

Authorities are still investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place on Thursday. Troopers were called to mile marker 327.9 on I-90 eastbound in the Ontario county town of Phelps, New York at approximately 2:40pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 for a report of a motorcycle crash. I-90 (Governor Thomas...
PHELPS, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police conduct underage drinking initiative in Oneida County

Oneida County, N.Y. — On June 8, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Oneida County. As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:. Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363. Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

5 locations fail health inspections, 4 with critical failures: May 22-28

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for locations checked during the week of May 22 to May 28, 2022. Five spots failed their inspections: Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse, Food Bank of CNY at Boys & Girls Club, Ethio Eritrea Restaurant, Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry, and D.P. Dough.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Vernon Downs Results for June 10, 2022

VERNON DOWNS RESULTS FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2022 12:15 AM. Trot 1 Mile. Purse $3,800. N/W 1(F&M or NY Owned or Sired 2) PM Races or $5,100 Life. ALSO STARTED: Hall Of Duty, What A Fit, Livinlikearenegade. Exacta (3-6) Paid $19.00. Trifecta (3-6-5) Paid $20.00. 2ND RACE. Trot 1 Mile....
VERNON, NY

