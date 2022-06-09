LCE: One in four businesses did not card underage buyers

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Four establishments in Bradford and Clinton Counties were investigated by the Liquor Control Enforcement on Thursday.

Investigators said they sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct “Age Compliance Checks” to see if any establishments would sell alcohol to minors.

The Pennsylvania State Police said only one of the four investigated businesses sold alcohol to a minor.

Troopers said the following businesses did not sell alcohol to minors:

Williamsport Hospitality Group

Clinton County Club

Dandy Mini Mart Store #19

