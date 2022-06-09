LCE: One in four businesses did not card underage buyers
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Four establishments in Bradford and Clinton Counties were investigated by the Liquor Control Enforcement on Thursday.
Investigators said they sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct “Age Compliance Checks” to see if any establishments would sell alcohol to minors.LCE: 14 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors, other violations
The Pennsylvania State Police said only one of the four investigated businesses sold alcohol to a minor.
Troopers said the following businesses did not sell alcohol to minors:
- Williamsport Hospitality Group
- Clinton County Club
- Dandy Mini Mart Store #19
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 1