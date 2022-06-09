ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cynical politics, not science, drove the nonsensical toddler mask mandate

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ipLw_0g61T9lL00

Finally: Mayor Eric Adams is lifting the mask mandate for preschoolers as of Monday. But his claim that the move is guided by “science” is utter bull. At best, he was following his chosen scientists — in politics-driven defiance of common sense.

Masking toddlers never had anything to do with science . Most of the world never did it, with no ill effect.

Reams of data show that kids under 5 are the lowest-risk group for COVID, and schools were never major vectors of transmission. Meanwhile, masking kids that young caused major learning and emotional problems.

The mandate’s gone now, and thank God. But “the science” hasn’t changed; only the politics have. Yes, the recent tiny rise in cases has clearly reversed, but it was obvious weeks ago that the wavelet would never become a serious health threat.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul still refuses to end the mask mandate on public transit — an equally absurd rule (and increasingly ignored) powered by concern not for public health but for baseless fears concentrated among the Democratic base. Is she just waiting to get past the June 28 primary?

That New Yorkers are beholden to the political needs of elected officials for basic freedoms (like breathing) is dispiriting. At least Adams is finally doing right, but what will it take for Hochul to actually follow the science she claims to love so much?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy