Here’s which Jurassic Park dinosaur embodies your zodiac sign

The Jurassic World franchise , which now consists of six films, has been a globally dominating series since it first hit theaters in 1993 . Filled with terrifying, enchanting and fascinating creatures, the series has transported viewers to a whole different world.

While people debate if a theme park of this nature could ever truly come about , some state that it could be here sooner than you could imagine ! Regardless if we’ll ever see something of this magnitude in our lifetimes, we can still rush to the theaters to see the final installment in the franchise: “ Jurassic World: Dominion ” that roars beginning June 9, 2022.

As the movie welcomes back fan-favorite characters such as Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), we’ll also get to see some of the more recent main characters battle it out with the ancient world such as Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). Let’s just hope none of them get eaten by a dinosaur in this latest installment!

To understand the complex dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise, the New York Post spoke exclusively with two of the rising voices in American geekdom: Paul Florez-Taylor—known as the Comic King—and Luke James—known as Pop Media Maven. As a team, we put our heads together to create the definitive list of dinosuars that align with astrology and the zodiac. Follow the Comic King and Luke James for everything that’s hot in geekdom!

Aries is totally a monstrous T-Rex! Getty Images

When it comes to a mighty dinosaur that perfectly embodies Aries, this would be Tyrannosaurus Rex. This powerful predator, often cited as the king of the dinosaurs, harnesses the warrior energy that an Aries possesses. Ruled by Mars, Aries are courageous, aggressive and downright terrifying when they’re after whatever they deeply desire.

The Triceratops is definitely a Taurus. Getty Images

Earthy Taurus is most closely aligned with the strong dinosaur, the Triceratops. This creature has a bullish strength to defend itself and anything that it wishes to protect. Triceratops can also be quite serene and calm animals until they are provoked. This perfectly resonates with the Taurus spirit.

Geminis soar like a Pteranodon! ©MCA/Courtesy Everett Collectio

As an Air sign, Geminis mirror the Pteranodon. This creature takes to the skies, soaring upon the wind and cannot be caged. This animal has a wide wingspan and is curious about the world as it looks down on the earth below. Geminis, too, desire to explore without limits.

Ankylosaurus has a hard shell like a Cancer. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cancers align with the Ankylosaurus. This is because Cancers have a tough exterior and are deeply protective of their territory, or home, and anyone or anything they love. Ankylosaurus’s mighty club on its tail provides an excellent defense against larger or more intimidating creatures.

Dilophosaurus will slay you like a Leo. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Leos are one of the most extravagant and theatrical zodiac signs, which is why they are represented by the Dilophosaurus . This creature possesses a shocking, colorful frill around its neck that makes it stand out from the crowd! In the film series, it even spits poison, shows much much it can steal a scene.

Parasaurolophus has such Virgo vibes. AP

When it comes to the dinosaur that aligns with Virgo, it is definitely Parasaurolophus. This is because this creature holds a refined and strong nature, just like this Earth sign. The elaborate cranial crest upon its head also links to Virgo, which is one of the most intellectual zodiac signs due to it being ruled by Mercury.

Libras are chatty like a Velociraptor. ©Universal/courtesy Everett / E

Libras are social creatures and they love constant stimulation! They like to travel in packs with their besties or their partner, just as Blue the Velociraptor does in union with Owen. Velociraptors are highly communicative, intelligent and cunning creatures, just as Libras are, as well.

Mosasaurus is ferocious like a Scorpio. Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

As the most fierce zodiac sign, ruled by Mars and Pluto, Scorpios are linked to the Mosasaurus. This aquatic creature ruled the seas and is one of the most powerful and memorable animals from the film series. Just as Mosasaurus will aggressively feast upon Great White sharks, Scorpios are eager to conquer anything they desire.

Hear the Spinosaurus scream “YASSSSSS” just like most Sagittarians when they’re on the prowl. Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

Sagittarians, known for their chatty, feisty and dramatic personalities, are represented by the Spinosaurus. This elegant beast has a gorgeous spiny sail down its back, always making it stand out from others. It was a strong and ferocious beast and carries itself with confidence, just as Sagittarians do because Jupiter, the greatest planet, is their ruler.

Capricorns are powerhouses, just like the Stegosaurus. ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col

Capricorns hold some of the greatest patience, perseverance and stamina over other zodiac signs, which is why they mirror the incredible Stegosaurus. This herbivore creature has stunning, regal plates on its back to defend itself from others. However, because of its sharp spikes on its tail, it also shows the world never to mess with it. Capricorns embody these same traits.

Aquarians are high-minded like the massive Brachiosaurus. Getty Images

As one of the tallest species of dinosaur in the film franchise, Brachiosaurus has its head in the clouds! Aquarians, as an Air sign and ruled by Uranus, the planet of genius, easily relate to this particular creature. Brachiosaurus is practically a visionary, able to see much higher and further, than most other creatures. Aquarians do, as well.

Pisces are unafraid of getting deep in the water, or their feelings, like the sassy Baryonyx. Getty Images/Stocktrek Images

Pisces, symbolized by the fish, are a Water sign. This is what allows them to relate to the Baryonyx, a semiaquatic dinosaur. Made to live near bodies of water, this creature was unafraid to dive and swim to the deep in order to thrive. Pisces are able to submerge themselves in their emotions and in different realms, too.

