Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed doesn’t post frequently on Twitter. He posted something on Saturday that attracted plenty of attention. Reed, currently the chief of staff for the University of Miami football program, sounded off on the $100,000 fine imposed by Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera against defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, in response to Del Rio’s effort to downplay the January 6 insurrection, both by calling it a “dust up” and be equating it to unrest in 2020 resulting from police violence against minorities.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO