Five Marines confirmed dead in California military aircraft crash

By David Propper
New York Post
 4 days ago

All five Marines aboard the doomed MV-22B Osprey were reported dead on Thursday, the military confirmed Thursday.

The military aircraft crashed during a training mission Wednesday afternoon in a Southern California desert, about 150 miles west of San Diego. An investigation is underway to determine why the aircraft went down in Glamis, California, a 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson said.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” said Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW. “Our hearts go out to their families ad friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

First responders at the scene of where a military aircraft crashed in Glamis, California on June 8, 2022.
AP
Officials confirmed all five of the Marines aboard the MV-22B Osprey died in the crash.
AP

The Marines have not been identified.

The aircraft was based in Camp Pendleton, in San Diego, officials said.

Efforts to recover equipment are underway.

The aircraft went down in the desert about 150 miles west of San Diego.
An investigation is being conducted into why the MV-22B Osprey crashed.
Photo by Stephen M Smith/Rolls-Royce PLC via Getty Images

On Wednesday, a Marine captain refuted an earlier rumor circulating on social media that falsely reported there was nuclear material on the aircraft.

This was the second fatal military aircraft crash in the last week in California. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock died during a training mission in Trona, California on Friday.

