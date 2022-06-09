ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees will have some Aaron Judge competition if they don’t move fast

By Jon Heyman
 4 days ago

Aaron Judge has proven his case to be the game’s highest paid position player. And though the Yankees’ seemingly reasonable offer (at the time) in spring of a $213.5 million, seven-year extension ($30.5 million per) starting in 2023 is well short of that, and it remains unknown tilting toward doubtful the Yankees will just concede and give in on the $36 million annual salary, in truth both parties are better off if Judge remains in pinstripes.

The Yankees need Judge, the AL MVP favorite, who is not only their best player (and possibly the best MLB player ) but their clear clubhouse leader and biggest draw. And he has almost as much reason to stay.

The Judge’s Chambers plus extra popularity and marketing possibilities are nice, but that’s not half of it. Judge’s biggest motivation is winning, and the Yankees haven’t had a losing team since the very year he was born (1992).

The best reason to remain, however, may be Yankee Stadium itself. Judge’s right-field power is unmatched , and though the Stadium isn’t the Little League park one losing manager suggested, it certainly provides an inviting target.

Meantime, the Yankees — reluctant to offer Mike Trout money due to stats that didn’t previously measure up and his 30 years — are sizing up the competition. One Yankees person was heard to remark recently that just five other teams can reasonably afford Judge — the Mets, Dodgers, Giants, Cubs and Red Sox. Though they shouldn’t make assumptions — who saw the Rangers, Twins and Tigers spending huge? — the Yankees are probably right in viewing the Giants as the most logical threat. Here’s a rundown of five possible landing spots:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ffqB_0g61T0oo00
Aaron Judge has made his case and its time for the Yankees to pay up before someone else does.
Robert Sabo

1. Mets: They will have a much more pressing need with Jacob deGrom presumably opting out, and as written here, are thought reluctant to start an intracity war.

2. Dodgers: They have a payroll to rival the Mets and no immediate outfield need, either.

3. Red Sox: Boston has seemed reluctant to go into the $30 million a year neighborhood.

4. Cubs: They’re expected to spend but may prioritize other spots (shortstop, starting pitching, etc.)

5. Giants: Judge’s hometown team previously tried for Giancarlo Stanton and Bryce Harper.

Judge’s good friend Stanton declined a chance to go to the Giants (unlike Judge, he grew up a Dodgers fan). The biggest negative for San Francisco in any pursuit is that beautiful ballpark, which may not be seen as such by hitters. Home runs are much harder to hit there. Overall since 2022, the Yankees are fourth in park factor for homers, the Giants 23rd.

