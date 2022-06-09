ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tech founder spends $93M to buy out three Miami homes from longtime owners

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gyjfh_0g61Sul600

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County.

At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market.

But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company InterSystems and the buyer of the trio properties, embarked on a year-long effort to own expansive land in the upscale community, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Ragon, 72, plans on demolishing the fairly modest beach houses by Golden Beach standards, and replacing them with a large family home, according to the Journal.

The year-long timeline can be attributed to the reluctance of some sellers who were not ready to part ways with their longtime homes.

One of the sellers included fashion photographer Bruce Weber — and his wife and collaborator, Nan Bush — who purchased their home in 2002 for $3 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLJo0_0g61Sul600
American photographer Bruce Weber and his wife, producer Nan Bush, listed their home back in January.
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Their six-bedroom and roughly 4,800-square-foot beach house was the one to hit market in January for $25 million. Pablo Alfaro of Douglas Elliman had the listing.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer. They declined The Post’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, the other two sellers are listed as Mitchell and Lori Grabois, who paid $1.3 million for their six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,200-square-foot estate in 1990. It is likely they are walking away with one hefty profit.

The other seller is former attorney and CEO at Green Alpha, Jeremy Alters, who purchased the home for $3.64 million in 2003 under Silverlane Rlty Inc. The Post has reached out to him for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami, FL
City
Golden Beach, FL
Golden Beach, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Golden Beach, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Intersystems#The Wall Street Journal#American#Mondadori Portfolio#Getty Images#The Corcoran Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy