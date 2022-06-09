Tech founder spends $93M to buy out three Miami homes from longtime owners

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County.

At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market.

But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company InterSystems and the buyer of the trio properties, embarked on a year-long effort to own expansive land in the upscale community, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Ragon, 72, plans on demolishing the fairly modest beach houses by Golden Beach standards, and replacing them with a large family home, according to the Journal.

The year-long timeline can be attributed to the reluctance of some sellers who were not ready to part ways with their longtime homes.

One of the sellers included fashion photographer Bruce Weber — and his wife and collaborator, Nan Bush — who purchased their home in 2002 for $3 million.

American photographer Bruce Weber and his wife, producer Nan Bush, listed their home back in January. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Their six-bedroom and roughly 4,800-square-foot beach house was the one to hit market in January for $25 million. Pablo Alfaro of Douglas Elliman had the listing.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer. They declined The Post’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, the other two sellers are listed as Mitchell and Lori Grabois, who paid $1.3 million for their six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,200-square-foot estate in 1990. It is likely they are walking away with one hefty profit.

The other seller is former attorney and CEO at Green Alpha, Jeremy Alters, who purchased the home for $3.64 million in 2003 under Silverlane Rlty Inc. The Post has reached out to him for comment.