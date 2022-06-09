Mike’s 5 p.m. Thursday Forecast: June 9, 2022

A Tallahassee city commissioner filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency. ‘I was scared for my life’: Ukrainian family builds a new life in Tallahassee. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT. The family of 5 landed at the Tallahassee Airport on Tuesday, after a long...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Much of the eastern United States will experience higher moisture and temperatures that will create unbearable and dangerous heat for most of the work week. Most of the viewing area was placed under a Heat Advisory by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee for...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon announced today he is officially running against Incumbent Loranne Ausely for her district three senate seat. Simon filed paper-work today to run in the district that encompasses most of the big bend. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen officer Christopher Fariello. The funeral for Fariello is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, TPD announced. A funeral procession will begin around 9:20 a.m. from Governor’s Square Mall, in...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Congressman Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat whose district was overhauled as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process, helped launch this year’s candidate qualifying period Monday by filing paperwork to challenge Republican incumbent Neal Dunn in another North Florida district. Lawson submitted his paperwork in person...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspected hate group known to have trained in Tallahassee made national headlines over the weekend. Authorities say Patriot Front was planning to spark a riot at a Pride parade in Idaho Saturday. Thirty members of the group were in the back of a U-Haul when a concerned citizen called 911, leading to the mass arrest.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wilton Manors Police Department Chief of Police Gary Blocker said Christopher Fariello joined their department in March 2015 as a vibrant young professional looking to achieve success and he found it quickly. Fariello started as a code compliance administrative assistant, and by August 2015, he was...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County supervisor of elections said he expects county commissioners to approve changes in congressional and state house redistricting maps at their scheduled meeting Tuesday. Mark Earley said the main changes to the maps came in the congressional map where Leon County is no longer...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office sees uptick in ‘Smash and Grab’ cases. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins, and they are urging residents to be more careful. Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is pulling out all the stops to draw in donors as she waits desperately for a new kidney. With donor lists averaging a five-year wait time, Kristie Roberts has found herself calling on strangers to share a spare kidney. “When I was about...
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With summer travel season arriving here in northwest Florida, Florida Highway Patrol troopers want to make sure you stay safe on the roadways. According to FHP during the summer months, drivers tend to get more upset and aggravated due to the heat. They are encouraging...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. According to TPD, officers arrived to the Circle K gas station on South Monroe Street just after 3 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Officers discovered an injured man inside. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, officers said.
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating a shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County. According to the GBI, the shooting happened a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the drive’s 100 block. The case involved one boy shooting another boy several times in a home in that area, the GBI says.
Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest. An ADL researcher says suspected White Nationalist Wesley Van Horn led a training session in Tallahassee last fall. Wilton Manors Police Department Chief discusses the legacy of TPD Officer Christopher Fariello. Updated: 6 hours ago. “From the beginning,...
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said a child is dead after playing hide and seek in his family’s home on Murphy Road, right outside of Coolidge, Georgia. According to TCSO Captain Tim Watkins, deputies responded to the home Friday evening. He says...
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Saturday morning on 4200 Thomas drive. The vehicle was traveling on Thomas Drive around 2:40 a.m. at a high rate of speed which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle when attempting a curve.
