Mike’s 5 p.m. Thursday Forecast: June 9, 2022

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating a shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County. According to the GBI, the shooting happened a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the drive’s 100 block. The case involved one boy shooting another boy several times in a home in that area, the GBI says.

DECATUR COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO