High school trombonist wins Rochester International Jazz Festival scholarship

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every year the Rochester International Jazz Festival selects one scholarship winner, a student who will be studying music at the Eastman School of Music in the upcoming fall. This year, trombonist Daniel Atkinson won the award.

In addition to getting scholarship money to attend Eastman, he will get a chance to play on Gibbs Street with an All-Star cast for two free sets, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., all under his own name.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

50 years of celebrating “Pride” in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — June may be “Pride” month. But in Rochester, you’ll find events celebrating the LGBQT+ community, throughout the entire summer and beyond. That includes the festival and parade, both making a return for the first time in two years. The parade will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

