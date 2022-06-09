High school trombonist wins Rochester International Jazz Festival scholarship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every year the Rochester International Jazz Festival selects one scholarship winner, a student who will be studying music at the Eastman School of Music in the upcoming fall. This year, trombonist Daniel Atkinson won the award.

In addition to getting scholarship money to attend Eastman, he will get a chance to play on Gibbs Street with an All-Star cast for two free sets, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., all under his own name.

