Republicans in the Pennsylvania House opened impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday. Krasner is facing an impeachment effort from members of the state legislature who argue he has created an environment of “unchecked” crime by refusing to prosecute lawbreakers. Republican Reps. Josh Kail, Torren Ecker andTim O’Neal introduced articles of impeachment Monday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO