Florida State

Florida lawmaker aims to criminalize parents bringing kids to drag shows

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
If one Florida lawmaker has his way, parents who take their kids to a drag show could risk having their child removed from their custody.

He’s asking the governor to support the plan after Texas introduced a similar bill.

Governor DeSantis said he has his staff looking into it.

Conservative Republican lawmaker Anthony Sabitini has asked the governor to hold an emergency special legislative session to make it a crime for parents to bring their children to see a drag show.

Drag has been around for centuries with Milton Berle dressing up as a woman on live television and John Travolta dancing as a woman in Hairspray and who could forget Robin Williams’ portrayal of Mrs. Doubtfire.

Melissa Vogt manages the Broadway Palm and asks what lawmakers are considering a drag show.

“Is that just a man dressing as a woman?” she asked.

Wikipedia defines it as entertainment of drag artists impersonating women and men.

“We’ve had men play the evil queen. Men play princesses. We’ve never had a complaint. The kids get a kick out of it honestly,” Vogt said.

Anthony Sabitini disagrees and he wants parents to face a felony and risk having their children taken away for attending a drag show.

“I’ve asked my folks to look. We have child protective statutes on the books,” Governor DeSantis responded when asked if he would consider a special session to address the matter.

Andy Spaulding who is most notably known around Southwest Florida as Drag Queen Alyssa Lemay believes lawmakers are trying to create shock about something that is not an issue.

“I’ve said before that I’m a clown in a gown. Because I do bingo and comedy. It’s a show. It’s funny,” he said.

Zachary Zoester aka Alexia Cicconi and Carmen Parker aka Keke Monroe are appearing on stage Saturday afternoon for a drag show at Cruisers in Cape Coral.

“We kind of do this with a little knowledge that there will be some people who aren’t 100% behind it,” Zoester said.

Parker called drag her choice of art and described it as an outlet to express her passion.

But all of the drag queens said they were shocked to hear that some want to criminalize what they do.

Chris Blauvelt owns The Standard restaurant in Fort Myers said he doesn’t see it at all being a crime.

He hosts drag shows and drag bingo at his downtown location.

Blauvelt believes the proposal could violate the state’s own “Parents Bill of Rights” which was introduced and signed by the governor to limit LGBTQ discussions in schools.

“Let the parents decide. They know what they’re going to see,” Blauvelt stated.

Local state lawmakers did not respond to a request when asked whether they would support a bill criminalizing drag for kids.

However, incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she has not seen any bill and she said she doesn’t believe the matter is an emergency and warrants lawmakers being called back to Tallahassee to address Sabitini’s request.

Cindyrose
4d ago

I doubt that a kid seeing a drag show is what’s being defined as the “problem!” If a parent takes their child to see a show it’s no different than any other. This is entertainment! Why don’t people worry about all of the other things that parents are doing “wrong”?! Most parents have much times to even gives their kids these days. That’s more of the “problem!”

