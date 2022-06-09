ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland shooting: 3 killed, 3 injured at factory; victims identified

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
SMITHSBURG, Md. — Three people were killed and three others, including the alleged gunman, were injured Thursday afternoon during a shooting at a western Maryland manufacturing plant, authorities said.

A law enforcement official confirmed the fatalities to NBC News and WJZ-TV, adding that a Maryland state trooper suffered a minor injury in a confrontation with the alleged shooter. The alleged shooter was one of the people injured, The Herald-Times of Hagerstown reported. One person was critically injured.

Update 10:28 p.m. EDT June 9: Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore identified the deceased as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, The Herald-Times of Hagerstown reported. Mullendore said Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was wounded. His condition was not immediately available.

The suspect is identified as a 23-year-old man from West Virginia. Further details were not being provided because charges have not yet been filed, Mullendore said. The man was taken to an area hospital and was being treated for his injuries, the sheriff said.

Officials confirmed that the victims and the suspect are employees at the factory, WDVM-TV reported.

The name and age of the Maryland State Police trooper who was injured also were not released, The Herald-Times reported.

The suspect and the trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Original report: “There are fatalities,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joshua McCauley told The Washington Post earlier Thursday.

The suspect was taken into custody by Maryland State Police at Mount Aetna, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Herald-Times.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. EDT at the Columbia Machine Inc. manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, the newspaper reported.

According to its website, the company designs and manufactures concrete product machines, including mixers and molds. It serves customers in more than 100 countries and was founded in 1937.

Upon arrival, deputies found multiple victims, WBAL-TV reported.

The suspect in the shooting “is no longer a threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

“This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the post stated.

During a news conference earlier Thursday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan said he believed that three people were killed.

“What I understand, potentially, three people dead,” Hogan told reporters. “Maryland State Police responded, pursued the suspect, the suspect fired and shot the trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him.”

Smithsburg is located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, whose district includes Smithsburg, said his office is actively monitoring the incident, WJZ reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

CBS Baltimore

3 Dead, 1 Critical & Trooper Hurt After Mass Shooting At Maryland Manufacturing Plant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mass shooting Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing plant left three employees dead and another in critical condition before the suspect was injured in a shootout with state troopers and taken into custody, authorities said. Police were called to a shooting at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg about 2:30 p.m., where they found an injured 42-year-old employee near the business and learned the suspect was gone, Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore said. Based on a description provided by responding officers, troopers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and Mt. Aetna roads in Hagerstown and...
CBS Baltimore

Western Maryland Residents Hold Candlelight Vigil To Honor Victims Of Smithsburg Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Western Maryland community held a candlelight vigil on Saturday in honor of the people who were shot and killed while at work earlier this week. Now, the suspect, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, faces more than two dozen charges, including first- and second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. The vigil was held at Lions Community Park in Smithsburg, Maryland. Its aim was to help heal a community still in shock that gun violence has come to its doorstep. A solemn rehearsal here in Smithsburg for a vigil that’s set to start at 8 p.m. 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey31-year-old...
Person
Larry Hogan
Daily Voice

Victims Of Smithsburg Workplace Rampage Identified

Joshua Wallace went to work at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg the same way he would any other day. With just two hours left on the clock, he was getting ready to start his weekend. That's when his coworker — a 23-year-old Hispanic man from West Virginia whose name has...
850wftl.com

At least 3 people dead in Maryland workplace shooting

SMITHSBURG, MD- Police in Washington County, Maryland are on the scene of a shooting that has left “multiple people dead” at a manufacturing plant. The shooting happened at around 2:30 PM Thursday at Columbia Machine in the town of Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore. Local media...
Daily Voice

Suspect In Smithsburg Shooting Was Wanted For Homicide: State Police

Have been released by investigators in Maryland in the mass shooting in Smithsburg involving a man suspected of a homicide and a veteran state police trooper. Deputies responded to Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, where they found four victims, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The fourth remains critical.
WJLA

Lawmakers, activists react to Md. Columbia Machine mass shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (7News) — Lawmakers are reacting after at least three people were killed and a trooper was shot when a gunman opened fire Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan was at a news conference discussing COVID-19 vaccinations when he said he was briefed...
