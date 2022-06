American muscle versus German engineering is a tussle that never quite gets old. At first glance, this looks like a fairly close match-up - both are rear-wheel-drive high-performance coupes, both have automatic transmissions, and they are both priced at over $70,000. There is less than half an inch between the length of their bodies, so they are similar in size too. But the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and BMW M4 Competition have different ways of achieving their power and performance. To find out which coupe comes out on top in a classic drag race on an unprepped surface, Sam from the YouTube channel Sam CarLegion lined the two cars up alongside each other for a quarter-mile sprint and rolling race.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO