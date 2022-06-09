ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Berkshire DA warns community: your cocaine might have fentanyl in it

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEchoing a similar call from Schenectady Police, the Berkshire District Attorney is warning that cocaine and other drugs in the county might contain high levels of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. DA...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 1

libsarentrightinthehead
4d ago

This is a real problem, nationwide. So very sad and scary. But our administration would rather devote time to the “insurrection” and not addicts or the mentally ill.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

Five Charged After Meth, Cocaine, Heroin Seized In Pittsfield

Five people will be spending time behind bars after they were busted for various drug trafficking offenses in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. All five are residents of Pittsfield, authorities said. Michael Rogan, age 39, and Shane Rohane, age 38, were arrested after police at a residence at 291 First Street...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Police In Western Massachusetts Search For Missing Teen

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be in the Western Massachusetts area. Authorities in Berkshire County are searching for Michael McCaul, who was last seen by his family on Thursday, June 9, according to a report from the Pittsfield Police Department on Sunday, June 12.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Schenectady, NY
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

2 suspects arrested in connection with Chicopee homicide

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are under arrest following murder last month in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police were called to the area of 1200 Grattan Street on May 30 for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Luis Lebron Alvelo of Chicopee dead from a gunshot wound.
CHICOPEE, MA
Daily Voice

Graffiti 'Too Obscene To Share' Being Investigated By Greenfield Police

An investigation is underway after police said graphic, hateful graffiti was found on buildings and residences in Western Massachusetts. Police in Franklin County received "numerous reports" about the graffiti found on buildings and play structures in Hillside Park in Greenfield, according to an announcement from the Greenfield Police Department on Saturday, June 11.
GREENFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Cocaine#Drugs#Berkshire Da#Wamc
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested on Warrant, New Drug, Gun Charges

WORCESTER - The arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant in Worcester led to a range of new drug and gun charges on Monday, June 13. A police sergeant on patrol near Ellsworth Street and Millbury Street observed Axel Hernandez, 21, of Worcester, walk toward and enter the passenger's side of a vehicle at around 9:45 AM. The sergeant was aware Hernandez had an active warrant for his arrest.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Motorcyclist in fatal crash did not have a license

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that the motorcyclist who police say crashed into a bike path in Lake George killing two pedestrians never had a New York State license. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation into the Lake George accident determined that the motorcycle Anthony J. Futia was allegedly driving was moving […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
franklincountynow.com

Breaking And Entering In Colrain Friday

(Colrain, MA) There was a breaking and entering in Colrain on Friday, June 1oth. Police Chief Lannon and Officer Dempsey from the Colrain Police Department, along with Shelburne Falls Police and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene responded to the call at 3:30 p.m. The Colrain Police say there was “severe...
COLRAIN, MA
WNYT

Man charged in Albany shots fired incident

ALBANY - A 21-year-old man is being charged with firing several shots on Second Street in Albany. Police were called to the 400 block of Second Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. They found some evidence of gunfire, and got a description of the suspect. Around 2 a.m. Monday, police say...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pownal crash leaves 1 with possible serious injuries

Vermont State Police said one person is possibly seriously injured after a two-car crash in Pownal. The driver, John Hill, 78, of Bennington, was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) for his injuries and later brought to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.
POWNAL, VT
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Health Board Considers Fine-Tuning Tobacco Rules

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is looking into fine-tuning the city's tobacco product regulations. Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz recommended various amendments to the city's tobacco ordinance at the board's June meeting. The two main suggestions address products that slip through the state's bans and "smoking bars."
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy