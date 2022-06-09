ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Sitting with neck stiffness

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Pinder isn't in the lineup Thursday against Cleveland due to neck stiffness, Matt Kawahara...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Requires surgery

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Ahmed will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed missed the start of the season with a shoulder issue and was only able to return for 17 games before heading back to the injured list. His issue evidently won't go away without surgery, and the Diamondbacks are merely hopeful that he'll be able to return this season. Expect Geraldo Perdomo to handle shortstop for most of the rest of the year and potentially the entire campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Strickland: Picks up second save

Strickland earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out one batter. The Reds have deployed a variety of closers this season, with five different pitchers notching at least one save. Alexis Diaz was the ninth-inning option of choice the day prior, but manager David Bell turned to Strickland on Monday with Cincinnati up by a run. The veteran came through to earn the save, needing only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. Strickland has previous closing experience -- he saved 14 games for San Francisco in 2018 -- so it's feasible that he could eventually move to the front of the pack for the Reds' closer role. However, the right-hander hasn't exactly impressed this season, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and ugly 21:17 K:BB across 22 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jordan Love not focused on future with Packers; Aaron Rodgers' current backup says his concern is on improving

The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which raised questions and brought drama surrounding the team's longterm plans with Aaron Rodgers. Rumors continued last season that Rodgers would be leaving Green Bay, but after he signed a four-year, $200 million extension with the team this offseason, Love will have to wait for any possible starting job.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Five interesting Joe Montana nuggets to know on the 49ers legend's 66th birthday

There was little debate about who the greatest quarterback in NFL history was on Jan. 28, 1990, shortly after Joe Montana and the 49ers made mincemeat of the Broncos' defense in Super Bowl XXIV. The blowout victory gave San Francisco its fourth Super Bowl win since 1981. The win also gave Montana a record third Super Bowl MVP award, as the man known as "Joe Cool" joined Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks to flaunt a 4-0 record as a starting Super Bowl quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Mark Kotsay
CBS Sports

Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's college basketball at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium this November

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Contract selected by O's

Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk and he is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He is getting the start against lefty Daniel Lynch, but may ride the pine against most righties. Ramon Urias was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, but Tyler Nevin and Rougned Odor figure to start at third and second base, respectively, against righties. Martin, 27, was hitting .294/.382/.442 with one home run and 17 steals in 41 games at Triple-A.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Stiff Neck#Neck Stiffness
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Undergoes second hip surgery

Wolfe underwent a second hip surgery Monday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. Wolfe missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a lingering hip issue and underwent surgery in late January to address the situation. However, the veteran defensive end appears to have hit a snag in his recovery and elected to undergo a second procedure. His return timetable remains unclear, but at this point, it'd be surprising to see him available for training camp.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Pulled with undisclosed injury

Soto was removed in the bottom of the ninth inning after suffering an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. According to Zuckerman, Soto appeared to suffer an injury while fielding a grounder in the top half of the ninth inning, and he was removed in the bottom half when it was his turn to hit. The location of the injury is unclear at this time, and he'll be considered day-to-day until more news is released by the club.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Designated for assignment

Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday. Fernandez spent a day on the big-league roster in late April but didn't get into a game. His only big-league experience came last season, when he allowed eight runs in 6.2 innings of relief while striking out four batters and walking four.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Fortes: Swipes bag

Fortes went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros. Fortes got aboard on an error and stole second in the second inning. Speed typically isn't a big component of a catcher's game -- this was Fortes' first steal in six contests this season, and he's never had more than six in a season in the minors. The 25-year-old has been limited to 24 plate appearances, but he's racked up seven hits, including two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored through six contests this season. Continued success at the plate could see Fortes begin to chip away at Jacob Stallings' playing time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy