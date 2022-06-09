ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WA

Hydrologic Outlook issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Northwest Blue Mountains HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH SUNDAY WITH RISING STREAMS AND RIVERS...

Flood Advisory issued for Umatilla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-15 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Umatilla FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High water flow on small streams and creeks continue this morning with some showing signs of beginning to recede. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla. In southeast Washington, Walla Walla. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 408 AM PDT, Minor flooding has been occurring along some small streams. - Some additional showers will be possible through this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Flood Warning issued for Benewah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-16 06:03:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM PDT. Target Area: Benewah The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho Washington St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County. Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and Bonner Counties. For the Palouse River...including Potlatch...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Joe River at St Maries. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Water may be over St Joe City Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 31.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and crest near 33.2 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 32.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

