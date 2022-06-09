Hydrologic Outlook issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-16 06:03:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM PDT. Target Area: Benewah The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho Washington St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County. Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and Bonner Counties. For the Palouse River...including Potlatch...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Joe River at St Maries. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Water may be over St Joe City Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 31.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and crest near 33.2 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 32.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 21 MINUTES AGO